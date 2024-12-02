NDMC unveils water supply projects to ensure 24x7 access for Lutyens' Delhi residents

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Monday unveiled key water infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing the quality and round-the-clock availability of water supply for Lutyens' Delhi residents. These initiatives are aligned with the Jal Jeevan Mission and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT 2.0) of the Central government, marking a significant step to ensure safe drinking water for every household, an official statement said. "The NDMC has launched the first phase of its 24x7 water supply initiative in the Vinay Marg area, intending to provide round-the-clock filtered water," Chahal said. Key upgrades include replacing and installing pipes, adding pumps and panels, and integrating advanced systems like Water GeM Software for water balancing, he added. According to the statement, the Rs 1.80 crore pilot project is expected to lay the groundwork for citywide implementation upon successful completion.

Focusing on inclusivity, Chahal announced a Rs 12.73 crore initiative to provide individual piped water connections to 9,386 households in 32 JJ clusters in the NDMC area, it said. This effort is divided into three geographical categories for efficient execution with work for two categories set to commence by March 2025, while the plans for the third one are underway, it added. To tackle water scarcity and boost storage capacity during peak summer months, NDMC plans to construct two underground water storage units at Navyug School, Sarojini Nagar, and Talkatora Cricket Ground, the statement read.

The projects underscore NDMC's dedication to public welfare, sustainability and creating a reliable water supply infrastructure for all, including marginalised communities in JJ clusters, it added. PTI MHS HIG HIG