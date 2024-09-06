NDMC's Science Park will present scientific concepts in engaging manner: Official

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) Basic science concepts like sound travel, pinhole camera will be presented in an engaging manner to students at the upcoming NDMC's Science Park through 16 different exhibits, an official said.

The NDMC's Science Park, which was supposed to be opened in July, has missed multiple deadlines but according to officials, it is likely to be opened to public in a month.

The Science Park will exhibit 16 models, elucidating different scientific concepts, including 'Sargam ke Swar' explaining the concept of sound and square-wheel cycle explaining the rolling of planks on a cylindrical surface, an NDMC official said.

The idea behind the park is to impart scientific knowledge to students while playing because science enhances critical thinking, the official said.

According to the official, some of the interesting models include the Echo Tube explaining the reflection of sound, self-climbing roller explaining motion against gravity, the pinhole camera explaining the formation of images, and Newton's colour disc explaining the white light comprising seven colours.

Other models are parabolic dishes, periscope and double periscope, lever reduce effort, clutch and gear, DNA double helix, human digestive system, periodic table, crystal structure, pythagoras theorem, and parabolic reflector, explaining different concepts of science, the official said.

According to the official, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with the National Science Centre to develop the park along with a Teacher Training Centre as the NDMC aims to make a self-reliant India and not limit children to bookish knowledge only but also to give them information about the use of practical science.

The Science Park is situated at NDMC's Science and Humanities Centre at the Tughlaq Crescent Road here and is in its final stage of completion. It will be open for students soon, the officer added. PTI MHS BM MNK MNK