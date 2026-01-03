NDMC's Suvidha Camp takes up 54 grievances from residents

New Delhi, Jan 3(PTI) The NDMC on Saturday held a Suvidha Camp at the NDCC Convention Centre here, bringing together municipal officials and residents to address civic concerns and service-related issues, an official statement said.

The day-long camp saw participation from public, with 54 grievances formally received for redressal. According to the New Delhi Municipal Council, most complaints pertained to the personnel, civil engineering, horticulture, public health, enforcement, commercial, tax and estate departments.

Beyond registered complaints, hundreds of residents visited the venue to seek information and guidance on various civic services provided by the council, NDMC stated.

In cases where immediate solutions were not feasible, officials explained the policy framework involved and shared likely timelines for redressal, the statement added.

It said more than 100 officers and staff members from over 30 NDMC departments were deployed at dedicated help desks. These desks were supervised by respective departmental heads, the civic body said, emphasising its commitment to accountability and timely action.

NDMC highlighted its push towards digital grievance redressal through the "Jan Suvidha Portal" available on its website. The portal allows citizens to lodge complaints, track their status and submit feedback on the redressal process.

The council has also expanded grievance handling through social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, where complaints are monitored and addressed on a continuous basis, it statement said.

Through such initiatives, the NDMC is committed to citizen-centric governance and responsive civic administration, it added. PTI VBH ARB ARB