NDPP-BJP alliance strong despite LS poll defeat: Nagaland CM

Kohima, Jul 3 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Wednesday affirmed that the alliance between the NDPP and BJP is "normal and still strong" even though it failed to win the lone Lok Sabha seat in the northeastern state.

However, Rio, also the president of Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), claimed that the party lost the polls for being an ally of the saffron party, which has been accused of "causing atrocities on religious minorities, including Christians".

The consensus candidate of the NDPP and the BJP lost to the Congress nominee in the Lok Sabha polls in the Christian-majority state.

Asked if his party's relationship with the BJP has soured following the poll defeat, Rio said, "Our alliance is normal and strong as it is." Rio was talking to reporters on the sidelines of a felicitation programme for the NDPP candidates who won in the recently held civic polls in the state.

Congress candidate S Supongmeren Jamir won by over 50,000 votes in the lone Lok Sabha seat, though the party has not had a single MLA in the state since 2014.

Earlier, speaking at the function, Rio claimed that the NDPP lost the Lok Sabha polls for being an ally of the BJP, which has been charged with causing atrocities on religious minorities, including Christians.

He also cited the Assam government passing the Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil) Practices Bill, 2024 ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, which has been considered to be an "anti-Christian Act".

The NDPP will not compromise with the traditional, culture, customs and religion of the people of the state, he said.

"Running after the national parties would not be wise for the Naga people," he said, calling upon the people to work to strengthen the regional party in the state and continue to protect the Naga history, tradition and customs.

Congratulating the party candidates for winning the majority of the seats in all the civic bodies, Rio thanked the people for reposing faith in the party.

In the 25 civic bodies across the 10 districts of the state, NDPP won 153 of the 278 wards.

Rio expressed hope that the NDPP's elected members for the civic bodies would continue to work for the overall welfare of the urban areas and take the state towards progress and development.