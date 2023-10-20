NDPP, Cong candidates file nomination for Nagaland by-poll

Kohima, Oct 20 (PTI) The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and Congress candidates filed their nominations for the November 7 by-election to Tapi assembly seat in Nagaland. election office official said. The by-poll will be a straight fight between the two parties as only their candidates have filed nominations for the by-poll, Friday was the last day for filing of nominations.
The NDPP has fielded Wangpang Konyak and the Congress has nominated Wanglem Konyak for the seat, where the by-poll is being held following the demise of its lawmaker Noke Wangnao (NDPP), the advisor for social welfare department.
They submitted their nomination papers on Thursday at the Mon deputy commissioner's office in Mon.
Scrutiny of the documents will held on Saturday, while the last day for withdrawal of candidature is Monday. The result of the by-poll will be declared on December 3. PTI NBS KK NBS KK