NDPP to call general convention to decide on merger with NPF

Kohima, Sep 12 (PTI) The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) on Friday decided to call its General Convention to take a final decision on the proposed merger with the Naga Peoples Front (NPF).

The decision was made during a meeting of the NDPP Central Executive Board (CEB) held during the day, the party said in a statement.

The meeting was chaired by Secretary General Abu Metha and attended by all CEB members, including NDPP President Chingwang Konyak, Chief Minister and NDPP Parliamentary Board Convener Neiphiu Rio, as well as presidents of Central Frontal Organizations, Conveners of Central Committees, and key regional leaders.

The discussions focused on the recent developments surrounding the resolutions adopted by the NPF Central Executive Council and the letter of offer sent by the NPF Secretary General to the NDPP president, it said.

During the meeting, NDPP leader and minister G Kaito Aye said that the NDPP Parliamentary Board had welcomed the offer.

While the offer was welcomed in principle by the CEB, the NDPP stressed the need to follow its constitutional and democratic procedures as mandated by its party constitution.

Therefore, the CEB resolved to convene a General Convention where the final decision regarding the proposed merger will be democratically deliberated and finalised, the statement said.

The CEB also unanimously endorsed the NDPP president to take all steps to organise and conduct the General Convention, it said. PTI NBS NN