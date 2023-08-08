NDPS Act slapped on shopkeepers for selling drug-laced chocolates in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Two shopkeepers, who were arrested from Mangaluru on July 19 for selling drug-laced chocolates, have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act after forensic reports revealed traces of ganja in the sweets.

Police on Monday said the results from the forensic science laboratory has been received and the two accused have additionally been charged under the provisions of the NDPS Act.

A bulk of bhang chocolates seized by Mangaluru North and South police from the two accused had been sent to the laboratory for tests.

Manohar Shet, one of the accused, was arrested from Car Street and Bechan Sonkar from Falnir in the city on July 19. They were produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.