NDRF at forefront of disaster response, saving lives, serving nation: Khandu

Itanagar, Jan 19 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday lauded the NDRF, saying that its personnel stand at the forefront of disaster response, saving lives and serving the nation with honour.

He paid the tributes on the occasion of the Raising Day of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

"We pay tributes to the unwavering dedication and bravery of NDRF personnel who stand at the forefront of disaster response, saving lives and serving the nation with honour," Khandu said in an X post, underlining the critical role played by the force during natural and man-made disasters across the country.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also lauded the force for its selfless service and professionalism.

"On NDRF Raising Day, we honour the brave men and women who stand as the nation's first responders during disasters. Their dedication, discipline, and compassion inspire confidence and hope," Mein said in a social media post.

"We express our deepest gratitude for their tireless service in protecting lives and communities," he added.

NDRF Raising Day is observed every year on January 19 to mark the establishment of the specialised disaster response force, officials said.

The day recognises the courage, preparedness and swift action of NDRF personnel who are often the first to reach disaster-hit areas, operating in the most challenging conditions to save lives.

The NDRF was constituted in 2006 under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, with the mandate of responding promptly and effectively to disasters and emergencies.

Since its formation, the NDRF has evolved into a highly trained, multi-disciplinary force equipped to handle floods, earthquakes, cyclones, landslides, industrial accidents, and other complex emergencies. PTI UPL UPL ACD