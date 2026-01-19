NDRF pillar of trust the nation relies on during calamities: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday praised the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), saying it has become "the pillar of trust the nation relies on during calamities." Extending greetings on the raising day of the force, Shah, in a post on X, said, "Through its significant role in realising the Modi govt's resolve to build a disaster-resilient India, the NDRF has today become the pillar of trust the nation relies on during calamities. Salute to the martyrs who sacrificed themselves for the safety of others." PTI ABS MPL MPL