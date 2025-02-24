NDRF, SDRF rescue 17 devotees from sinking boat at Maha Kumbh

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Feb 24 (PTI) NDRF and SDRF rescue workers averted a major accident in the middle of Sangam on Monday and rescued 17 persons.

In a statement issued here, the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) said that a boat with 17 passengers went out of control and started sinking in the Ganga river and the devotees on board started screaming for help.

Seeing the seriousness of the situation, NDRF rescue workers, who were patrolling at a short distance from the spot, reached there in no time and rescued the devotees safely.

Nine devotees were rescued safely by the NDRF while eight other devotees were rescued by SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) and other agencies.