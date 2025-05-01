NDRF, SSB teams intensify search operations for missing tourist in West Sikkim

Gangtok, May 1 (PTI) Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and Sikkim Police have intensified the search and rescue operations for a tourist who went missing while trekking along the Goechala route in West Sikkim's Gyalshing district, officials said on Thursday.

The missing tourist, identified as Sandeepan Roy (31) of West Bengal went missing on April 21, they said.

Roy had embarked on a trek on April 19 with six fellow tourists and a guide. On the evening of April 21 upon reaching near Tahgshing the group discovered that Roy was missing.

Initially, the search operations were carried out by police personnel, local volunteers and forest department officials.

Now teams of the NDRF, SSB, and Sikkim Police are engaged in the search operations for the missing tourist.

Given the remote and challenging nature of the terrain, the teams have been equipped with satellite phones and VHF wireless sets to ensure continuous communication.

The entire operation is being closely supervised by the Superintendent of Police, Gyalshing district, Tshering Sherpa, officials added. PTI COR RG