NDRF team deployed in Ranchi, Deoghar to rescue people from low-lying areas hit by incessant rain

Ranchi, Aug 2 (PTI) NDRF teams were on Friday deployed in Jharkhand capital Ranchi and Deoghar to rescue people from low-lying areas hit by incessant rains, officials said.

Rescue operation is ongoing in low-lying areas, including New Bandhgari locality in Sadar police station area of the capital, an NDRF official said.

"Our team, headed by Deputy Commandant Vinay Kumar, has rescued about 40 people from Ranchi's low-lying areas so far," said NDRF's Brajesh Kumar Singh.

A senior official said all districts are on alert due to the continuous rainfall, with Ranchi recording 90 mm. The state government has closed all schools up to Class 12, a government notification said.

"The low pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Jharkhand moved west-northwestwards, intensified into a depression and lay centered at 1730 hours IST of today, the 2nd August over north Jharkhand and neighbourhood near latitude 24.2°N and longitude 85.2°E, about 70 km south-southeast of Gaya (Bihar) and 120 km east of Daltonganj (Jharkhand)," said India Meteorological Department, Ranchi, in-charge Abhishek Anand.

The IMD has issued a 'red alert' for extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning for seven districts in the state, and an 'orange alert' for four districts. PTI SAN/NAM MNB