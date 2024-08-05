NDRF team rescues 26 villagers stranded in flood waters in Jharkhand's Garhwa

Garhwa, Aug 5 (PTI) The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Monday rescued 26 villagers stranded in flood waters in Jharkhand's Garhwa district, officials said.

Twenty-six persons of six families were stranded in flood waters of Sone river near Hariharpur police outpost since Sunday evening.

"The NDRF team rescued 26 persons trapped in floods in Sone river near Hariharpur this morning around 7.30 am. As soon as information reached us, we sent an NDRF rescue team and they were evacuated," Garhwa Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar Pandey said.

All the villagers are safe and there is no loss of life or property, Pandey said.

Incessant rain lashed Jharkhand for the past few days leading to swelling of river water levels besides uprooting of trees, etc. PTI CORR NAM RG