NDSA report on Kaleshwaram project an indictment of previous BRS govt: Telangana minister

Hyderabad, Apr 25 (PTI) Telangana Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday alleged that the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) report that "exposed serious flaws" in the construction of the Kaleshwaram project was a "direct indictment" of the previous BRS government.

"BRS leaders should have some shame. The NDSA report clearly stated that the design was faulty, construction was faulty, operation and maintenance were faulty. Soil testing was not done properly, and no proper geophysical investigations were conducted," the Congress leader posted on X.

BRS leaders claimed that "they were creating wonders" with the Kaleshwaram project but their government "mortgaged Telangana’s future" by borrowing over Rs 1 lakh crore at high interest rates to build a project that failed under their own watch, Reddy charged.

The Congress government would thoroughly study the NDSA findings and hold a detailed discussion in the next Cabinet meeting, he added.

The damage to the Medigadda barrage which was part of the Kaleshwaram project was a major issue during the 2023 assembly polls. PTI SJR SKY SKY