NDTV calls out Supriya Shrinate for spreading ‘fake news’

New Delhi: Falling for fake claims in the heat of elections is not new for politicians and this time around, the star spokesperson of the Congress party, Supriya Shrinate, was caught spreading fake news on Monday.

Advertisment

Shrinate took to X to claim her party was winning in Telangana elections quoting NDTV Poll of Polls.

On Tuesday, NDTV called it fake news.

Advertisment

The channel, in a post on X, wrote: “NDTV has not carried any poll of polls for #Telangana2023. Please don’t spread fake news.”

#FakeNewsAlert | NDTV has not carried any poll of polls for #Telangana2023. Please don’t spread fake news.



For fastest and most accurate election results, do log on to https://t.co/Fbzw6n9j4d on Sunday pic.twitter.com/7ehK3ysdeQ — NDTV (@ndtv) November 28, 2023

However, Shrinate did not withdraw the post or offer any remorse over this embarrassing incident by the time of filing this report.