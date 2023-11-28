Advertisment
#National

NDTV calls out Supriya Shrinate for spreading ‘fake news’

author-image
Zainab Ashraf
28 Nov 2023
NDTV supriya shrinate fake news

New Delhi: Falling for fake claims in the heat of elections is not new for politicians and this time around, the star spokesperson of the Congress party, Supriya Shrinate, was caught spreading fake news on Monday.

Advertisment

Shrinate took to X to claim her party was winning in Telangana elections quoting NDTV Poll of Polls.

Supriya Shrinate fake news

On Tuesday, NDTV called it fake news.

Advertisment

The channel, in a post on X, wrote: “NDTV has not carried any poll of polls for #Telangana2023. Please don’t spread fake news.”

However, Shrinate did not withdraw the post or offer any remorse over this embarrassing incident by the time of filing this report.

#fake news #NDTV #Supriya Shrinate #NDTV poll of polls
Advertisment
Subscribe