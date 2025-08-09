NDTV ‘deletes’ documentary on Anil Ambani's loan fraud case in 24 hours

New Delhi: A special investigative documentary by NDTV, which examined the Rs 17,000 crore loan fraud case involving Anil Ambani, has been abruptly and mysteriously removed from the channel's platform. The move has attracted sharp criticism from various sections of society.

The development has prompted widespread speculation about the reasons behind the documentary's disappearance.

The documentary, titled "Anil Ambani: The Rise, The Fall & The ED Net," was initially posted on NDTV's official X account on August 8, 2025, and garnered significant attention.

It aimed to unravel one of India's largest financial probes, focusing on the Enforcement Directorate's investigation into the alleged fraud that put Anil Ambani in the spotlight.

The film explored the collapse of his corporate empire and the underlying financial irregularities that have led to legal repercussions.

However, attempts to access the documentary on NDTV's website now result in a 404 error, indicating that the content has been deleted.

The removal comes at a time when Anil Ambani, chairman of the Reliance Group, is embroiled in multiple legal battles, including a Rs 3,000 crore loan fraud case where the Enforcement Directorate recently made its first arrest.

The case involves allegations of fake guarantees and diversion of funds, with Anil Ambani himself being issued a lookout circular.

For many social media users, the deletion implied that it might be linked to external pressures or internal decisions to avoid controversy.

NDTV, once regarded as a beacon of independent journalism in India, has faced its own share of challenges, including changes in ownership that have raised questions about its editorial independence.

As of now, NDTV has not issued an official statement regarding the removal of the documentary, leaving room for continued speculation and concern over the state of press freedom in India. This story will be updated if the network releases any official statement.