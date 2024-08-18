NE council withdraws draft vision document after 'Chin State of Manipur' error

Imphal, Aug 18 (PTI) Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the North Eastern Council (NEC) has withdrawn its draft Vision 2047 document after it erroneously pointed out that the migration of Kukis was from the 'Chin State of Manipur'.

The mistake was identified in chapter 3 of the vision document, which discussed about the migration of ethnic tribes in the northeastern region.

In the chapter, it was mentioned that the “Kukis (Chin)” migrated from the "Chin State of Manipur".

Singh, in a social media post on Saturday, said, "Following the error with the NEC Vision Plan 2047, the issue has been raised with DoNER minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia and it was subsequently withdrawn." Chin state is in neighbouring Myanmar, which shares an international border with Manipur and Mizoram of the northeast region of India. PTI COR BDC