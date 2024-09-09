NE highly susceptible to wildlife crimes, gateway for trafficking: Official

Guwahati, Sep 9 (PTI) Northeast India is highly vulnerable to wildlife crimes and serves as a major gateway for trafficking animals and their body parts, Wildlife Crime Control Board (WCCB) deputy director Arvind Kumar Chaurasia said here on Monday.

Speaking at the 35th Foundation Day of the biodiversity group 'Aaranyak', Chaurasia emphasised that wildlife crimes should not be viewed in isolation but rather in connection with other illicit activities such as drug trafficking, arms dealing, human trafficking, and money laundering.

''Wildlife crimes are a threat to national security as sales and proceeds of wildlife trafficking is often used to fund terror, militancy and other related activities'', he said.

He noted that such connections have been observed in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as some northeastern states.

''The Northeast is a mega biodiversity hotspot and with porous land borders with neighbouring countries, the region is both a source and a transit route for illegal wildlife trade'', he said.

Wildlife from other parts of the country is often trafficked through the Northeast to neighbouring countries such as China, Myanmar, and Bangladesh, while exotic animals from these countries are smuggled into various Indian states, Chaurasia said.

Chaurasia explained that the illegal wildlife trade involves a complex supply chain, where the value of wildlife or body parts increases significantly at each stage, with the highest level seeing up to a 600 per cent increase compared to the initial poacher.

''The region is very sensitive for both inward and outward supply of wildlife specimens illegally. The entire supply chain is very well-oiled with the ground-level poacher being just one of the many players which include handlers, dealers and retailers'', he said.

He stressed the need for collaboration among stakeholders, including law enforcement, intelligence agencies, and local communities, to combat wildlife crimes.

He also pointed out the low conviction rate for such crimes in India, ranging from 3 to 5 per cent, and called for empowering investigation officers with scientific tools and artificial intelligence to ensure convictions and deter illegal activities.

Director of Assam State Space Application Centre (ASSAC) P L N Raju pointed out how space technology, geospatial technology and even drone technology can aid conservation of wildlife and nature effectively and prevent wildlife crime.

Aaranyak founder secretary-general and CEO Bibhab Kumar Talukdar reviewed the organisation’s journey in biodiversity and wildlife conservation.

The event concluded with the presentation of Aaranyak’s Lifetime Achievement Award to eminent wildlife conservationist Anwaruddin Choudhury, known as the 'Birdman of Assam.' The organisation also outlined a year-long roadmap to celebrate its 35 years of conservation work. PTI DG DG MNB