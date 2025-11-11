NE legislatures adopt ‘Kohima Proclamation’ for inclusive growth, climate action & regional unity

Kohima, Nov 11 (PTI) The 22nd Annual Commonwealth Parliamentary Association's (CPA) India Region Zone-III Conference concluded on Tuesday with the unanimous adoption of the ‘Kohima Proclamation’, reaffirming the collective commitment of North East legislatures to strengthen parliamentary democracy, regional cooperation, and inclusive development.

Hosted by the Nagaland Assembly in Kohima, presiding officers from all eight North Eastern states participated in the four-day conference held under the theme “Policy, Progress & People: Legislatures as Catalysts of Change.” The conference resolved to align the region’s legislative priorities with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, while addressing persistent socio-economic disparities.

In the proclamation, the House unanimously resolved to renew its commitment to connect legislators with the people and contribute towards building a developed North East as a partner in India’s growth journey.

The members urged the Centre to initiate dialogue with all North Eastern states to prepare a comprehensive 20-year sustainable development roadmap, taking into account the region’s ethnic diversity and unique challenges. The resolution also called for enhanced budgetary allocation to the region to enable it to serve as an integral part of India’s growth engine under Viksit Bharat 2047.

Acknowledging the geopolitical importance of the region as India’s gateway to ASEAN, the conference also requested the Centre to formulate a targeted development programme in partnership with ASEAN nations to boost social, cultural, and economic growth. It also emphasised continued regional cooperation in trade, culture, healthcare, education, and tourism.

The House extended collective support to Nagaland’s key developmental aspirations and urged the Central Government to: Upgrade Kohima Medical College to a Central Institute on the lines of AIIMS or RIMS, Imphal; implement the long-pending Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER)/IIT project announced in the 2015–16 Union Budget and consider the proposal for establishing Chiethu Airport at Kohima to enhance regional connectivity and economic integration.

Recognising the region’s vulnerability to seismic activity and climate change, the proclamation resolved to pursue climate-resilient policies and state-level action plans. It also proposed the establishment of a regional research centre to monitor and formulate preventive measures against the socio-economic impacts of global warming.

The House further resolved to utilise the institution of state legislatures to raise awareness on climate change through committees, workshops, and symposiums, and to engage with citizens on these pressing global issues through their elected representatives.

In a separate resolution, the House condemned the November 10 bomb blast near the Red Fort in New Delhi, and expressed condolences to the victims.

The Kohima Proclamation was signed by Sharingain Longkumer, Chairman of CPA India Region Zone-III and Speaker of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly; Thomas A Sangma, Vice-Chairman and Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly; and presiding officers from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Sikkim, and Nagaland.

The conference reaffirmed the collective resolve of the North East legislatures to work in unity towards a progressive, inclusive, and sustainable region, serving as a catalyst for India’s transformation towards Viksit Bharat 2047. PTI NBS NN