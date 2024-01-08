NE states should launch joint ops against ultras, PM understood to have suggested: Sources

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is believed to have suggested to the Northeastern states to jointly carry out operations wherever required against insurgent groups in line with the Naxal-affected states, sources said on Monday.

Advertisment

The suggestion is understood to have been given at the just concluded three-day DGPs and IGPs conference held in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

The conference deliberated on critical components of national security, including the newly enacted major criminal laws, counter-terrorism strategies, left-wing extremism, emerging cyber threats, and worldwide counter-radicalisation initiatives among others, officials said.

During the conference, the prime minister suggested that like the Naxal-affected states where concerned governments carry out joint operations against the ultras, the Northeastern states should also take similar initiatives while dealing with insurgents, they said.

Advertisment

The prime minister had also said that the three new criminal justice laws were enacted with the spirit of "citizen first, dignity first and justice first" and that the police should now give more emphasis on data rather than 'danda' (stick).

Referring to the recently enacted criminal justice laws -- the 'Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita', the 'Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita' and the 'Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam' -- Modi said these new laws were a paradigm shift in India's criminal justice system.

He also said that a special focus was laid on sensitising women and girls about their rights and the protection provided to them under the new laws.

The conference was also attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and top police officers of the country.

Like previous years, the conference was held in a hybrid mode with more than 500 police officers of various ranks taking part from different places across the country. PTI ACB RHL