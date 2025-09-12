NE witnessing unprecedented boom in infrastructure: Himanta

Guwahati, Sep 12 (PTI) A day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to the Northeast, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the region is witnessing a major boost in infrastructure and connectivity, crediting the transformation to the prime minister’s vision.

Sharing a post of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw regarding infrastructure development under his ministry over the last decade, Sarma said, "This is such a wonderful news." He said the Northeast region has been witness to an "unprecedented boom in rail infrastructure and overall connectivity".

"This has been made possible by the Gigantic vision of Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji," Sarma added.

The chief minister also shared a link of a video posted on Modi's official YouTube channel, featuring details of infrastructural development in the region.

Modi is scheduled to inaugurate, dedicate and lay foundation stones of multiple projects worth over Rs 9000 crore in Mizoram on Saturday.

Later in the day, he will inaugurate 17 projects with a total value of Rs 1,200 crore and lay the foundation stones for 14 projects worth Rs 7,300 crore in two separate programmes in Manipur.

On Sunday, the prime minister will lay foundation for projects worth over Rs 19,000 crore in Assam. PTI SSG MNB