NE Youth Cong delegation visits Anjel Chakma’s home to console bereaved family

Agartala, Jan 3 (PTI) A delegation of North East Youth Congress Coordination Committee (NEYCCC) on Saturday met the father of Anjel Chakma who was killed by miscreants in Uttarakhand last month after he objected to their racial slur.

NEYCCC said they met the deceased’s father, Tarun Prasad Chakma, at their home in Machmara in Tripura’s Unakoti district.

“Following an instruction from Rahul Gandhi, an eight-member delegation of NEYCCC visited the father of Anjel Chakma at Machmara and consoled the victim’s family,” Tripura Pradesh Youth Congress Committee president Neel Kamal Saha told the reporters.

Chakma, a 24-year-old student from the northeastern state, was attacked by six men on December 9 in Debradun, and he succumbed to his injuries on December 26. He went there to pursue an MBA course.

“What has happened can’t be undone, but we stand by the family in the hours of extreme grief. Rahul-ji has given a serious look at the way Anjel Chakma had become a victim of racial discrimination,” he said.

Saha added that the Uttarakhand government must ensure capital punishment for those who are involved in the attack.