Near Ambedkar's birthplace in MP, Dalit groom prays at Ram temple in police presence

Indore, Apr 14 (PTI) A day when the country celebrated birth anniversary of chief Constitution maker and social reformer Dr B R Ambedkar, a groom from the Dalit community had to offer prayers at a Lord Ram temple in police presence after an argument between two groups at a village in Indore district.

As per accounts provided by eyewitnesses and videos on social media, the groom, who arrived at the temple in Sanghvi village, 25km from Mhow town, with his marriage procession and guests, offered prayers at the temple along with a few of his family members in the presence of cops on Monday.

Ambedkar, a revered figure among Dalits, was born on April 14, 1891, in Mhow in Indore district.

Police denied claims that the Dalit man was prevented from entering the temple and asserted there was an argument between two groups over entering the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine, where only priests are allowed as per local traditions.

Some videos of the incident have surfaced on social media. In one of the videos, the groom is seen standing outside the temple with his marriage procession and 'baraatis' (guests) arguing with the other side, said to be members of a privileged caste.

After a controversy erupted, police issued a statement clarifying the entire episode. It said, "A rumour that a Dalit groom was prevented from entering the temple in Sanghvi village in the Betma police station area is being circulated on social media, which is misleading. The groom and his family went to the temple and prayed. After this, the wedding procession was taken out peacefully." According to the statement, on receiving information about the argument between wedding party members and the other group, a police team reached the spot and resolved the issue by convincing people of both sides regarding entering the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

After offering prayers at the temple, the wedding procession left for its destination, it said.

Betma police station in-charge Meena Karnawat told PTI, "In Sanghvi village, no one stopped the groom from a Scheduled Caste to enter the temple. The 'baraati' side was talking about entering the temple's sanctum sanctorum, where according to local traditions, only priests are allowed. No devotee goes inside the sanctum sanctorum of this temple.'' The groom belonged to the Balai community.

Manoj Parmar, president of the All India Balai Mahasangh, said, "Due to the frustrated mentality of some people, our community still has to face caste discrimination in rural areas. The groom from the Dalit community was able to offer prayers at the temple under police protection after nearly two hours of argument."