Nearly 1 crore passengers use Chennai Metro train services in August, the highest since inception

Chennai, Sep 2 (PTI) Nearly one crore passengers travelled in Metro trains in the city in the month of August this year, the highest since the commencement of services, Chennai Metro Rail said on Monday.

Marking a rise in patronage, a total of 95,43,625 passengers travelled in Metro trains from August 1, 2024 to August 31, 2024, the highest recorded since the commencement of Metro train services in Chennai, an official release said.

"CMRL (Chennai Metro Rail Limited) witnessed a consistent increase in its passenger flow as 8,606 more passengers travelled on the Metro trains in the month of August 2024 than in the month of July 2024." This year, in January, 84,63,384 passengers used the services and in the following month, the count increased to 86,15,008. Marking a further increase, in March, 86,82,457 passengers travelled.

However, in April, there was a dip (80,87,712 passengers) and in May, the numbers rose (84,21,072) almost matching the passenger traffic of January 2024.

The month of June logged an increase (84,33,837) and July witnessed a significant jump (95,35,019) and that trend continued in August as well, registering a passenger traffic of 95.43 lakh, the highest since inception.

As regards the passenger count for a single day, August 14, 2024 recorded the highest for the month of August, with 3,69,547 passengers. "CMRL has always endeavoured to provide the people of Chennai safe, efficient, and reliable travel." Beginning in June 2015, the Chennai Metro train (phase-I covering 45.046 km, two corridors) witnessed a phased launch. PTI VGN SS