Nearly 1 lakh people met Mohan Majhi in past five days: CMO

Bhubaneswar, June 16 (PTI) Nearly one lakh people, including women, children, and disabled persons from different parts of the state, have met Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi since he assumed office on June 12, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a statement.

Many individuals, organizations, government officials, and common people met Majhi at his temporary office on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said, "With the blessings of Lord Jagannath and the 4.5 crore people of Odisha, I have been given the responsibility to serve them and work for the development of the state." "People have been in queue to meet me since 6 AM, even though I had scheduled time to meet them at 3 PM," he added.

The previous government failed to carry out development activities as per the needs of the time, leading people to vote the BJP into power, he added.

Saying that he comes from an ordinary family, the Chief Minister affirmed his government’s commitment to serve the 4.5 crore people of Odisha.

"With the cooperation of the people, the BJP government will carry out development works within the next five years that will have an impact for the next 50 years," he asserted. PTI BBM BBM MNB