Nearly 10 kg plastic recovered from cow killed in road accident

Sivaganga (Tamil Nadu), Nov 7 (PTI) Nearly 10 kg of plastic was recovered from a cow that died after being hit by a speeding vehicle near here, officials said on Friday.

The reported incident occurred in neighbouring Thirupuvanam two days ago when the cow was allegedly struck by the vehicle and died on the spot.

During post mortem, the officials of the animal husbandry and veterinary department found 10 kgs of plastic and cement bags in the stomach of the bovine.

"Since cows tend to eat plastics while grazing in open areas it accumulates in their stomach. We are yet to receive the post mortem report of this incident. The department conducts health camps for the safety of animals if there is any huge recovery of plastics," an official said.

He added that cattle should ideally be confined to shelters and not allowed to roam freely, as they are more likely to consume plastic waste discarded in the open. PTI VIJ ROH