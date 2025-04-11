Nearly 100 cows died at TTD goshala in Andhra due to 'negligence', 'poor maintenance': YSRCP

Amaravati, Apr 11 (PTI) YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP on Friday alleged that nearly 100 cows died over the past three months at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) goshala due to the "negligence and poor maintanance of the temple body." However, TTD has strongly refuted these allegations, labeling social media claims of 100 cow deaths as "completely fake and misleading." YSRCP in a post on 'X' said: "Heartbreaking scenes emerge from the TTD Goshala, where nearly 100 innocent cows have lost their lives over the past three months due to sheer neglect and poor maintenance. A silent tragedy is unfolding in a sacred space meant to shelter and protect them." YSRCP leader M Bharath accused the NDA coalition government in Andhra Pradesh of neglecting TTD’s Gosala, where he claimed over 100 cows had died recently.

The former MP from Rajahmundry said that it’s a betrayal of Lord Venkateswara’s trust and the state government must answer for these shocking losses, urging Hindu leaders to demand justice.

YSRCP leader and former TTD Chairman B Karunakar Reddy echoed the concern, attributing the deaths to poor upkeep and said a probe is needed to uphold Tirumala’s sanctity.

TTD Gosala’s condition worsened under current leadership, he said in a release.

Reddy alleged that the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) lack expertise, calling it sheer negligence by the NDA coalition-appointed board.

In an official statement on Friday, the TTD said that the images circulated do not pertain to TTD Gosalas, condemning the propaganda as "malicious".

TTD has appealed to devotees not to fall for misinformation, asserting its continued commitment to animal welfare and sanctity of temple traditions.