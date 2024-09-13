Nearly 100 idols immersed in Thane civic body's mobile facility

Thane, Sep 13 (PTI) Nearly 100 idols have been immersed in 'mobile immersion' facilities set up by the Thane civic body since Ganesh festivities started on September 7, an official said on Friday.

Twenty-seven idols were immersed on the first day of immersions and 72 on the fifth day, taking the total to 99, Thane Municipal Corporation public relations officer Ravindra Manjrekar told PTI.

"The mobile immersion facility comprises a van that goes from locality to locality for people to immerse idols. It is the brainchild of TMC commissioner Saurabh Rao to reduce crowding at traditional immersion spots," he said.

Apart from these 99, till Friday, a total of 26,904 idols have been immersed across the city, TMC regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

These include 25,637 household idols and 175 'sarvajanik' (public) ones, the official said.

Ganesh festivities, which started on September 7, will culminate on September 17 on Anant Chaturdashi. PTI COR BNM