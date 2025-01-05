Nearly 100 members of Islamic outfits detained near Madurai for trying to stage protest

Madurai, (Tamil Nadu), Jan 5 (PTI) Nearly 100 members of Islamic outfits Sikkandar Mosque Committee and Aiyykiya Kootomaippu Jamath were detained by the police for allegedly trying to stage a protest demanding the opening of Sikandar Badusha Thozhugai Pallivasal in Tiruparankundram near here on Sunday.

The members of the two groups were kept in a marriage hall till evening and later let off, police said.

"Around 100 of them tried to stage a protest. They demanded that they go on a procession to the Sikandar Badusha (Thozhugai) Pallivasal. They were detained as permission to hold protests was not given and were kept in a marriage hall till evening. They were let off," police sources told PTI.

The members of the Muslim outfits claimed that Sikandar Badusha Thozhugai Pallivasal was built by Sultan Sikandar about 400 years ago and they were not allowed to visit the site to offer prayers.

Thiruparankundram is one of the six holy sites of Lord Subramania Swamy and has been the most revered destination by Saivaites. PTI VIJ VIJ KH