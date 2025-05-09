Nearly 100 patients availing Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi: Health Minister Singh

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Nearly 100 patients are currently undergoing treatment under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the national capital, and over 2.42 lakh cards have been issued since the scheme's rollout, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh said on Friday.

Singh said the government is committed to strengthening the city’s healthcare infrastructure to ensure that people’s health remains a top priority.

“We are strengthening the capital’s health infrastructure to ensure that no life is lost due to lack of care. The number of beneficiaries is increasing every day, and many have started availing benefits under the scheme,” Singh said.

He added that efforts are underway to expand the scheme's reach and ensure that no eligible person is left out to avail its benefits.

Among the total beneficiaries, 97 patients are currently admitted in government and private hospitals and are receiving cashless treatment using their Ayushman cards, he said.

Since the scheme’s launch in Delhi earlier this year, a total of 2,42,732 Ayushman Bharat cards have been issued, enabling eligible residents to access free treatment at empanelled hospitals.

The Delhi government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre on April 5 to implement AB-PMJAY, making Delhi the 35th state or Union Territory to adopt the scheme.

Under the scheme, eligible families receive annual health coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh -- Rs 5 lakh funded by the Centre and an additional Rs 5 lakh provided by the Delhi government as a top-up.

Additionally, under the recently launched Vandana Yojana -- which provides medical support of up to Rs 10 lakh for citizens aged 70 years and above -- 72,167 registrations have been completed so far.

The rollout of these health schemes followed a major political change in the capital. The BJP returned to power in Delhi after 26 years on February 20 and approved the implementation of Ayushman Bharat in its first cabinet meeting.

The Vandana Yojana was also introduced as part of the government’s focus on improving healthcare services, particularly for senior citizens.

Earlier at the launch, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had said that over 100 hospitals in the city have been empanelled under the scheme, offering 961 treatment procedures, including chemotherapy, ICU care and various surgeries.