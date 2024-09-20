Nearly 1000 kg of firecrackers seized from central Delhi, owner held

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) The owner of a grocery shop has been arrested for illegally storing 995 kg of firecrackers in his shop, police on Friday said.

Police have recovered 47 types of fireworks from the shop of Jatin Aggarwal (22), they said, adding that the firecrackers has been seized.

The Delhi government has recently banned the production, sale, and use of firecrackers in the national capital to combat air pollution in the coming winter season. The ban will remain in force till January 1, 2025.

"Secret information was received that a large quantity of illegal fireworks are stored in Than Singh Nagar, Anand Parbat, following which a team was constituted and a raid was conducted," Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) M Harsha Vardhan said.

According to the officer, on checking inside the warehouse, a large quantity of illegal fireworks was found stored in cardboard boxes. When questioned about the license for storing such explosives, Agarwal admitted that he neither possessed a valid license nor applied for one.

The accused further revealed that he had brought the fireworks from Pataudi in Haryana a week ago to sell them during the festive season. PTI BM NB