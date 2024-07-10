Nearly 11pc voter turnout registered till 9am in Bengal bypolls: EC

Kolkata, Jul 10 (PTI) A voter turnout of 10.85 per cent was registered in the bypolls to four Assembly constituencies of West Bengal till 9 am on Wednesday, an Election Commission official said.

Among the constituencies, Raiganj saw the highest turnout with 12.01 per cent, followed by Ranaghat Dakshin at 11.58 per cent, Bagdah at 10.61 per cent, and Maniktala at 9.01 per cent.

Voting started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

Three of the constituencies - Maniktala in Kolkata, Ranaghat Dakshin, and Bagdah in North 24 Parganas - are located in the southern part of the state. The fourth constituency, Raiganj, is situated in north Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district. There are around 10 lakh voters across the four assembly segments.

The Election Commission has deployed around 70 companies of security forces to secure 1,097 polling booths spread across the four assembly seats. Counting will take place on July 13.