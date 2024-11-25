Nearly 12 lakh members enrolled by BJP in Tripura

Agartala, Nov 25 (PTI) The BJP in Tripura has achieved a milestone by enrolling nearly 12 lakh members during the two-month-long drive, a senior party leader said on Monday.

Before 2018, the party had no MLA in the 60-member assembly with less than two per cent vote share, he said.

"The party has already enrolled 11.71 lakh members in both online and offline mode. The figure will go up as the data updation of enrollment through offline mode is still going on," BJP's membership in-charge Bhagaban Das told PTI.

The membership drive commenced on September 9.

"The number will be over 12 lakh as data entry is still going on for the members who enlisted their names through off-line mode", he said.

In 2019, the BJP has enrolled 6.50 lakh members in the northeastern state.

The BJP has set a target of enrolling 70 per cent of 16 lakh electors who voted for the party in this year's Lok Sabha elections.

"The party has achieved the milestone in membership drive which has also been successful in the tribal-majority areas where our ally-Tipra Motha has MLAs," he said.

Das, who is also the BJP's state unit general secretary, said the party hopes to hold elections at booth, mandal and district levels by December 30 to pave the way for the election of the state president.

"The committees of around 20 per cent of 3,349 booths have been reconstituted after the completion of membership drive. All the booth committees will be reorganised by November 30, while mandal presidents will be elected by December 15. The district presidents will also be chosen by December 30 to facilitate the election of a new state president," he said.

The party is likely to get a new state president as incumbent Rajib Bhattacharjee has become Rajya Sabha MP. PTI PS BDC