Nearly 120 students from Assam return from Bangladesh: official

Guwahati: Nearly 120 students hailing from Assam have returned from Bangladesh, which has been rocked by violent protests, over the last few days, a senior official said on Sunday.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Ajay Tewari told PTI that the Assam students have so far entered India through Integrated Check Posts at Sutarkandi in Karimganj district and Dawki in Meghalaya.

"In the Northeast, students and other people are entering through the ICPs in Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura. Till Saturday night, 76 students who hail from Assam entered from Dawki while another 41 students from Sutarkandi," he said.

He also said that students from Barak Valley are mostly coming through Sutarkandi, while those belonging to the Brahmaputra Valley have entered through Dawki.

More students are expected to come in the next few days and the Assam government has deputed a magistrate and senior police official at Sutarkandi to facilitate their entry into India, Tewari said.

"Students from Nepal, Bihar and other states are also coming in. Most of the students belonging to Tripura have returned through Akhaura post in that state," he added.

Asked how many Assamese students were there in Bangladesh, Tewari said that the number is not available with the state government but it is with the Ministry of External Affairs.

"They have not given us the estimated number of Assamese students stuck in Bangladesh or I don't know if they have that breakup. We are monitoring anyone coming through the Sutarkandi post and facilitating their safe return to their respective homes," he said.

Karimganj District Commissioner Mridul Yadav on Saturday said that he and the SP had visited the ICP at Sutarkandi and interacted with the students.

The state government is also in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to ensure the safety of people from the state residing or visiting Bangladesh, he said.

Stating that more students are likely to cross over, Yadav said, "The district administration is geared up to help them. A magistrate and deputy SP have been stationed 24 hours at the border till the situation eases." He also stated that no tension is anticipated at the border.