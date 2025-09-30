Nearly 1.25 crore acres of farmland affected by excess rainfall in Maharashtra, says agri minister

Mumbai, Sept 30 (PTI) Nearly 1.25 to 1.50 crore acres of farmland in Maharashtra have been affected by excess rainfall as per the preliminary estimate, state Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne said on Tuesday.

Bharne, who belongs to the NCP, also said the current financial assistance for farmers is insufficient.

"As per the primary estimate, nearly 1.25 to 1.50 crore acres of agricultural land are affected. Out of it, nearly one crore acres of land were damaged in September alone. Issues of farmers are genuine and we will try to provide additional help", Bharne told reporters here.

He said the Mahayuti government will try to provide all the concessions to farmers that are applicable during the scarcity situations.

"The government would extend all support to cultivators before Diwali. Helping farmers is our priority. The current assistance is insufficient", Bharne added.

Large parts of central Maharashtra received heavy downpours in the current monsoon season, leading to widespread crop losses. The kharif season in particular has seen significant damage to soybean and cotton plantations, officials said.

Torrential rains and floods last week damaged crops on lakhs of acres in parts of Maharashtra, including eight districts of Marathwada, and Solapur, Satara, and Sangli in the western region. PTI ND NSK