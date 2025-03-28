Nearly 1.50 lakh contempt cases pending in courts: Govt in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Over 1,800 contempt cases are pending in the Supreme Court while another 143 lakh are pending with various high courts, the Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

In his written reply, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said as per the data shared by the top court, 1,852 contempt cases are pending before the Supreme Court as on March 20.

Citing information available on the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG), the minister said that 1,43,573 contempt cases were pending with the high courts as on March 24.

"The reasons for non-compliance with the orders in contempt cases pending before the Supreme Court and various HCs are not available with the government," said Meghwal.

"As far as the Government of India is concerned, the responsibility of implementation of court orders rests with the respective administrative ministries and departments," he noted. PTI NAB AS AS