Nearly 1.7 lakh women from Mumbai's island city apply for Ladki Bahin scheme

Mumbai, Aug 8 (PTI) A total of 1,69,028 applications have been received from women in Mumbai's island city for the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana as on Thursday, an official said.

Of these, a total of 1,38,971 were found valid, a release quoted Mumbai collector Sanjay Yadav as saying.

Terming the response as "spontaneous", Yadav urged women to apply for the scheme, which aims to empower them by providing financial assistance, the release said.

"As many as 75 help centres have been opened at ward level across the island city for the scheme. Scrutiny of the applications is being done by civic and state government staff," it added.

Under the scheme, women with an annual family income of less than 2.5 lakh will get monthly aid of Rs 1500. PTI KK BNM