Nearly 18 acres of illegal poppy cultivation destroyed in Manipur

Imphal, Nov 22 (PTI) Security forces destroyed nearly 18 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in Manipur's Churachandpur and Tengnoupal districts, police said on Saturday.

A combined team of district police, Assam Rifles, forest department and Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB) conducted an operation in D. Lhangjol village under the Sangaikot Police Station limits in Churachandpur on Friday, a senior officer said.

Around 8 acres of poppy cultivation, which is expected to yield about 40 kgs of opium, was destroyed during the operation, he said.

Security forces, in collaboration with the Tengnoupal district administration and the Machi forest division, also destroyed nearly 10 acres of poppy plantation on Friday in the Machi hill range, the officer added.

The state government had previously issued warnings against people engaged in widespread poppy planting, which caused the clearance of vegetation in hilly areas and the devastation of the ecosystem of the hills. PTI CORR BDC