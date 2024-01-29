Nearly 18 crore domestic tourists visited Rajasthan in 2023: Govt

Jaipur, Jan 29 (PTI) Nearly 18 crore domestic and about 17 lakh foreign tourists visited Rajasthan last year, the state assembly was informed on Monday.

According to a government reply in the Rajasthan Assembly, about 32.44 crore domestic tourists and over 22.20 lakh foreign tourists came to the state from January 2020 to December 2023 to visit its heritage sites.

In the year 2023, more than 17.90 crore domestic tourists and about 16.99 lakh foreign tourists visited Rajasthan, the government said in its reply to a question raised by BJP MLA Kalicharan Saraf.

A total of 1,51,17,239 domestic tourists and 4,46,467 foreign tourists visited Rajasthan in 2020, 2,19,88,734 domestic and 34,806 foreign tourists in 2021 and 10,83,28,156 domestic and 39,684 foreign tourists visited in 2022, the government said.

Notably, the Covid pandemic had affected the tourism industry during the period from 2020 to 2022.

MLA Saraf had asked for year-wise details of domestic and foreign tourist visits made in the state from January 2020 to December 2023. PTI AG KVK KVK