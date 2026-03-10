Nearly 2,000 Andhra people evacuated from West Asia: APNRTS

Amaravati, Mar 10 (PTI) The APNRTS president, Ravi Kumar P Vemuru, on Tuesday said nearly 2,000 transit passengers and Telugu people on tourist visas in the West Asia returned home.

The Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) president said the government evacuated some of them while the others took flights to come back home.

"A lot of the transit passengers and the people who were there on visitor visas have already come back. Maybe a couple of thousand. Government brought some of them, and a lot of the other people came (back)," Vemuru told PTI.

However, he said about 70 people are still there in Bahrain who are going to come back in a couple of days.

Observing that people from the southern state suffered no fatalities or injuries in the war between the US-Israel and Iran, he said they are watching how the situation would evolve.

If the routes are shut down, then a lot of our people are also going to lose employment, said Vemuru, adding that the Gulf governments and companies are taking care of them for now. PTI STH ADB