Nearly 2,000 Manipur Police recruits pass out from Assam academy

Dergaon: Nearly 2,000 recruits of the Manipur Police passed out from the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy here on Monday, strengthening the force in the violence-hit northeastern state, an official said.

Assam and Manipur Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh attended the ceremony as the chief guests.

The intensive 44-week basic training course for 1,984 Manipur Police recruits commenced at the Assam Police academy here in January, the senior official told PTI.

"Of the 1,984 recruits who began training, 1,946 passed out. Unfortunately, two recruits died due to medical conditions and the remaining opted out for medical and personal reasons," he said.

The Lachit Borphukan Police Academy (LBPA) was chosen for this programme due to its "successful track record in training recruits over the past two years", where nearly 7,000 were effectively trained, the Assam Police official claimed.

The initial training period was 44 weeks, but this was extended as there was a two-week mid-term break in June 2024, and most of the recruits reported late after the recess, he said.

"Given the ongoing law and order challenges in Manipur and their possible deployment in a high-risk environment, additional emphasis was placed on endurance training, including long-distance speed marches, firing proficiency, tactical and intensive unarmed combat (UAC) training," the official said.

To foster mental toughness and unit cohesion, special focus was given to national integration training, building esprit de corps and enhancing cohesiveness among the riflemen, he added.

The comprehensive training programme included physical fitness, proficiency in handling small arms, unarmed combat (UAC), crowd control, disaster management, law and policing, soft skills development and tactical training.

The recruits were drawn from nine Manipur-based India Reserve and six Manipur Rifles battalions.

Asked about the community profile of the new recruits, the official said, "The caste distribution of the recruits is diverse with 62 per cent being Meiteis, 12 per cent Kukis and the remaining 26 per cent belonging to Nagas and other tribes." He also said that upon arrival, the recruits' fitness levels were a matter of concern as 50 per cent were overweight, including five per cent who were classified as obese.

"By the end of the training, only five per cent remain overweight, primarily due to chronic medical conditions. Additionally, 31 per cent of the recruits fall within the 30-40 years age bracket, which posed additional challenges for the trainers," he added.

Since 2022, the training methodology at LBPA has been revamped to incorporate scientific and practical approaches in line with contemporary policing requirements, the official added.

Notably, more than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur since May last year.