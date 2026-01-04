Nearly 20,000 addicts freed from clutches of drug abuse: Punjab health minister

Mohali, Jan 4 (PTI) Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh Sunday said the state government's flagship anti-drug campaign 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' (War against addiction) has achieved a significant milestone, with nearly 20,000 former addicts now free from the clutches of drug abuse so far.

Addressing a 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' training workshop here, the minister said several de-addiction centres across Punjab are no longer witnessing any fresh cases of drug abuse, reflecting the impact of the comprehensive strategy adopted by the Bhagwant Mann government.

Encouraged by the outcomes of the first phase, the state government will soon launch phase-2 of anti-drug campaign with the aim of completely eradicate the scourge of addiction from the state, Singh said.

The second phase will focus on sustained monitoring, community involvement and long-term rehabilitation of recovered individuals, he added.

The minister further said rehabilitated youth will be presented as role models, inspiring society, especially the younger generation, to stay away from drugs and adopt a healthy and purposeful life.

Emphasising the role of grassroots institutions, Singh said panchayats and village-level officials are vital partners in the anti-drug movement.

He urged panchayat department staff to remain vigilant, spread awareness and support families in preventing substance abuse.

Reiterating the state government's commitment, Singh said the fight against drugs is a collective mission and a people's movement, aimed at protecting Punjab's youth and ensuring a secure and prosperous future for the state.

The 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign was launched last year with the state government enforcing a three-pronged strategy -- enforcement, de-addiction and prevention -- to eradicate the drug menace from the state.