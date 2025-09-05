Nearly 250 roads damaged in Punjab's Hoshiarpur in flood; 13-km embankment along Beas being mooted

Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Sep 5 (PTI) More than 101 km of PWD link roads, 54 km of PWD plan roads and 117 km of Mandi Board roads in Hoshiarpur have suffered damage in the current flood, officials said on Friday.

At least 141 primary and upper primary schools have suffered damage to roofs, flooring, plaster, boundary walls and toilets. D Damage to household articles has been reported in 23 villages, mostly in Garhshankar subdivision, they said.

Meanwhile, the Hoshiarpur district administration sought approval for "scientific" desilting of the Beas River and construction of around 13-km-long embankments to check erosion near Sri Hargobindpur (Rara) bridge, Deputy Commissioner Ashika Jain said on Friday.

She said heavy silt deposits and formation of islands in the river had diverted its natural flow, with strong currents hitting embankments directly and causing severe damage.

"This poses a serious threat to the bridge, adjoining villages and agricultural land," Jain said.

She said a proposal in this regard has been submitted to the Principal Secretary, Water Resources, with desilting and embankment work to be carried out under the supervision of the Forest and Wildlife Department.

Flood-related infrastructure losses have mounted across the district due to heavy rain.

Farms in several low-lying villages of Tanda and Mukerian subdivisions have been underwater for days.

Villages such as Gandhowal, Rara Mand, Talhi, Salempur, Abdullapur, Mewa Miani and Fatta Kulla in Tanda, along with Motla, Haler Janardhan, Sanial, Kolian, Naushehra and Mehtabpur in Mukerian, are the worst hit.

According to the district administration, 168 villages have been declared flood-affected — 55 in Garhshankar, 33 in Mukerian, 26 in Tanda, and 27 each in Dasuya and Hoshiarpur subdivisions.

Nearly 8,322 hectares of crop has been damaged. Of the 2,465 people stranded, 1,615 have been evacuated.

Five relief camps have been set up across the district, sheltering 941 people. Floods damaged 41 houses and four cattle sheds here.

The deputy commissioner, who visited flood-hit Harta and Badla villages in Chabbewal late Thursday night, reported extensive damage.

Teams under sub divisional magistrates have been formed to assess losses for compensation.

"These efforts are aimed not only at protecting human life and critical infrastructure but also at ensuring long-term flood management and environmental balance," Jain said.