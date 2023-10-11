Nearly 2,650 kg of ganja seized in Assam, 5 held in separate operations

Guwahati, Oct 11 (PTI) Five people have been arrested in Assam after nearly 2,650 kg of ganja was seized from their possession in two separate operations, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Guwahati Police intercepted an oil tanker coming from Meghalaya on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday and seized 2,640 kg of the contraband, one of the largest recoveries of the narcotics substance in recent times, a senior officer said.

"A total of 2,640 kg of ganja in 134 packets was found inside the oil tanker. The contraband was hidden in secret chambers," Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah said.

The police arrested two traffickers from the spot and necessary legal action has been initiated, he said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also lauded the efforts of the police for the contraband seizure.

In another operation, 8.8 kg of ganja was seized in Karimganj town in Barak valley and three persons were apprehended in this connection.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the state police said they are immensely grateful to the chief minister for "his continued guidance and leadership in our relentless battle against drug trafficking".

"We strive for a safer and drug-free Assam," it added. PTI TR BDC