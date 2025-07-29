Nearly 28 per cent of total 1,901 posts in NIA vacant: Govt

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) The NIA has 541 vacancies, which is about 28 per cent of the total sanctioned strength of 1,901 in the premier anti-terror agency, Lok Sabha was informed Tuesday.

The data of June 30, cited by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in a written response to a question, shows that 77 positions of Inspector, 93 posts of Sub-Inspector and 54 positions of Assistant Sub Inspector were lying vacant in the National Investigation Agency.

Twelve posts of Superintendent of Police, 11 posts of Additional Superintendent of Police and 20 posts of Deputy Superintendent of Police were also vacant, the reply showed.

The NIA has registered 677 cases for investigation till June 30, 2025, the minister said.

"During the last three years (i.e., 2022 onwards), judgements have been pronounced in 78 NIA cases with conviction rate of 97.43 per cent," he said. PTI ABS RT RT RT