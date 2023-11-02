Nearly 3 challans per minute: Noida police act tough on day 1 of traffic campaign

Noida, Nov 2 (PTI) More than 4,000 challans – an average 2.7 per minute – were issued against commuters flouting rules across Noida and Greater Noida on Thursday as the police stepped up enforcement during a month-long traffic awareness drive, officials said.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Wednesday launched the special drive aimed at educating road users about safety and reducing incidents of crashes, injuries and fatalities.

According to traffic police data, throughout Thursday, a total of 4,012 challans were issued against traffic violators while over a dozen vehicles impounded.

Of the 4,012 challans, 2,910 (72.53 per cent) were imposed on two wheelers where the riders were found without helmet followed by 413 for no parking, 109 for not wearing seat belts in four wheelers, and 210 for wrong-lane driving, according to the data.

Another 71 challans were issued for vehicles with defective number plates, 67 for jumping red light, 37 for triple-riding on two wheelers, 19 for using mobile phone, and 27 for driving without licence.

Besides, vehicles causing air pollution got 63 people penalised while nine vehicles landed in trouble for noise pollution, the data showed.

The remaining challans were in the “others” category, the officials said, adding that apart from these actions 13 vehicles were impounded for traffic rule violations across Noida and Greater Noida.

While Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav hit the ground to inspect the campaign's enforcement, department personnel reached out to road users in different areas to raise awareness about traffic rules and their compliance, an official said.

The campaign is part of Uttar Pradesh government's extensive month-long drive across the state to improve enforcement of traffic rules and curb accidents which often result in injuries and fatalities to a large number of people, the official added. PTI KIS KVK KVK