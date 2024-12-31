Nearly 3 cr service delivery applications disposed of during week-long campaign: DARPG Secretary

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Nearly three crore service delivery applications were disposed of during a recently concluded campaign aimed at further ensuring ease of governance mainly at the grassroot level, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

He said through the nationwide “Prashasan Gaon ki Ore” campaign conducted from December 19-24, the government has tried to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and made the eco-system transparent, faster by simplifying procedures and processes at every level.

"Through various citizen centric initiatives, including redressal of public grievances, disposal of service delivery applications, the government expanded the outreach of service delivery mechanisms and made them more effective," said Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) Secretary V Srinivas.

He said the emphasis is on projecting the immense potential of technology to bring citizens and government closer, as a powerful tool to empower citizens as well as a medium to optimise transparency and accountability in day-to-day functioning.

The Prashasan Gaon ki Ore campaign was conducted in 700 + districts across India, said Srinivas, a 1989 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Rajasthan cadre.

A total of 2,99,64,200 applications were disposed of under service delivery category and – 18.29 lakh public grievances were redressed (14.84 lakh raised on state portals and 3.44 lakh on the Centre's CPGRAMS), he said.

"The campaign represents a milestone for doorstep delivery of services on a size and scale that makes it India’s largest people centric campaign for good governance," Srinivas said.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Prashasan Gaon ki Ore was conducted in all 75 districts, in Madhya Pradesh (55 districts), Rajasthan (50 districts), Bihar (in all 38 districts), in Assam (all 35 districts), in Maharashtra (in 33 of the 36 districts), in Gujarat (in 32 of the 33 districts), in Chhattisgarh (in all 33 districts), in Karnataka (in all 31 districts), in Odisha (all 30 districts), in Jammu and Kashmir (all 20 districts) and in Jharkhand (in 23 of 24 districts), he said.

The campaign was spearheaded by the chief secretaries, principal secretaries of Administrative Reforms and district collectors across the nation, the senior bureaucrat said. PTI AKV AS AS