Nearly 3 crore devotees expected at 'Medaram Jathara' this year: Telangana minister

Hyderabad, Jan 14 (PTI) Telangana Minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) on Wednesday said nearly three crore devotees are expected to attend the 'Sammakka Saralamma Jathara', also known as the 'Medaram Jathara', this year.

The biennial tribal festival will be held from January 28 to 31 in Mulugu district, she said.

She chaired a high-level review meeting to assess arrangements for the festival along with Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar, Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, senior officials from various departments, and the Mulugu district collector.

“As nearly three crore devotees are expected to attend the Jathara this time, officials have been instructed to make arrangements accordingly. Every officer has been directed to take responsibility and work with commitment to ensure the smooth and successful conduct of the festival,” the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister said on 'X'.

She said special emphasis has been laid on increasing the number of toilets, ensuring adequate drinking water, strengthening transport facilities, and maintaining robust security arrangements.

The state government has also launched a dedicated mobile application and QR code for Jathara-related information, along with a special logo and videos, she added.

More than 42,000 officials and staff from 21 departments, along with 2,000 tribal youth volunteers, have been deployed for the festival.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, on January 11, directed officials to ensure quality in the development works at Medaram, the abode of goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma.

The 'Medaram Jathara' is considered one of the largest religious congregations in the country and is believed to attract the highest number of devotees after the Kumbh Mela.