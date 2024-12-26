Nearly 3 lakh service delivery applications disposed of during 'Prashasan Gaon ki Ore' campaign

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Nearly three lakh service delivery-related applications were disposed of during the nationwide "Prashasan Gaon ki Ore" campaign, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

The campaign focused on effective redressal of public grievances, timely disposal of service delivery applications, documentation of good governance practices and dissemination in good governance workshops besides formulation of "District Vision @ 100 documents", it said.

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances successfully coordinated the 4th Sushasan Saptah 2024 and the nationwide “Prashasan Gaon ki Ore” campaign from December 19- 25 which represents India’s largest campaign for citizen-centric governance and door-step delivery of services", said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

A total of 2,99,64,200 applications under service delivery were disposed of and 14,84,990 public grievances were redressed on state portals meant for raising such complaints, it said.

In addition to these, as many as 3,44,058 public grievances raised on the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) online system were also redressed, the statement said.

The campaign represents a milestone for doorstep delivery of services on a size and scale that makes it India’s largest people-centric campaign for good governance, it added.

During the campaign, district collectors organised special camps or events at tehsil headquarters or panchayat samiti to resolve public grievances for improved service delivery, the statement said.

The campaign was monitored centrally on a real-time basis through a dashboard created for this purpose on the ‘Prashasan Gaon ki Ore’ portal.

The Good Governance Week events included a series of workshops on good governance to formulate visions for Districts @ 100 and present district-level innovations.

The campaign was conducted in 700 + districts across India and produced a significant people’s campaign for good governance across the nation, it said. PTI AKV HIG