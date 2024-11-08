Nearly 3 tonnes of ganja crop worth Rs 5.63 cr seized from Dhule farm plot

Mumbai, Nov 8 (PTI) The Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti Narcotics Cell has seized 2,816 kilograms of ganja crop worth Rs 5.63 crore from a field in Dhule, an official said on Friday.

Advertisment

Efforts are on to arrest the owner of of the plot on which ganja was being cultivated, he added.

"On August 15, a man was held in Sakinaka by the ANC's Bandra unit with 47 kilograms of ganja. His interrogation revealed he had bought the contraband from one Kiran Koli, a resident of Shirpur in Dhule. We found that Koli was cultivating ganja on his 2.25 acre farm plot," he said.

"A raid on the farm plot led to the seizure of ganja worth Rs 5.63 crore. We confiscated ganja crop weighing 2774 kilograms and 42.5 kg dry ganja. Further probe into the peddling network is underway, the official added. PTI DC BNM